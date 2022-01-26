Wellness Wednesday: Porridge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A 33-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking Tuesday night, according to the Shafter Police Department.

Just after 6 p.m., the Shafter Police Department was dispatched to a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on South Shafter Avenue between Riverside Street and Elizabeth Avenue, according to police. When officers arrived they located Jesus Eusebio Sanchez, 33, in the roadway with major injuries. The driver had left the scene.