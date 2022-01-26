Wellness Wednesday: Porridge

Wellness Wednesday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s recipe is porridge.

Ingredients

● ½ Cup quinoa, rinsed and drained

● ½ Cup amaranth, rinsed and drained

● ½ Cup millet, rinsed and drained

● 3 Cups water

● 1 Tablespoon maple syrup

● ½ teaspoon nutmeg, ground

● ¼ teaspoon salt

● Fruit Compote

Directions

1. In a pot over high heat, add quinoa, amaranth, millet, water, maple syrup, nutmeg, and salt. Bring to a boil. Lower heat and let simmer for 15 minutes or until all the water is absorbed.

