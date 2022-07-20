Ingredients
- 6 Cups pureed fruit (watermelon, peaches, plums, strawberries) (about 1 ¼ lbs)
- ½ Cup sugar or honey
- 1 citrus, juiced (lemon, lime, or orange)
- ½ Cup water
Directions
- Puree fruit, sugar or honey, citrus juice, and water in a blender or using an immersion blender.
- Pour mixture into popsicle molds.
- Cover with plastic wrap. Cut a slit in the top of the plastic wrap and insert stick.
- Freeze until firm.
Chef’s Choice: There are many variations to this recipe: Watermelon, Lime, and Ginger; Honey Lemonade; Cantaloupe and Mint; Orange Strawberry; Chile, Lime, and Melon. Get creative and have fun!