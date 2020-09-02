Wellness Wednesday: Plant Part Salad with Spiced Chickpeas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.
Ingredients
- ¼ Cup pumpkin seeds
- 4 carrots, peeled and sliced
- 4 green onions, sliced
- 1 bunch leafy greens (rainbow chard, spinach, kale), chopped
- 1 Cup sliced cucumber, chopped
- 1 Cup cherry tomatoes (multicolored), cut in ½
- 1 Cup cauliflower or broccoli, chopped
- ¼ Cup fresh herbs (parsley, chives, basil), chopped
Spiced Chickpeas
- 2 Cups cooked chickpeas
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
Jar Vinaigrette
- ¼ Cup vinegar (red wine, white, balsamic, apple cider)
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 2 Tablespoons honey or Dijon mustard (try both!)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ½ Cup olive oil
- *Optional: 1 to 2 cloves garlic, minced
Directions
- Prepare the spiced chickpeas: In a medium mixing bowl, combine chickpeas, olive oil, salt, cumin, paprika, and turmeric. Stir until evenly coated.
- Spread beans on a lined sheet pan and roast in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until crispy. Set aside to let cool.
- Make vinaigrette: Add all ingredients into a mason jar. Screw the lid on tightly. Shake, shake, shake!!!
- Place all salad ingredients and roasted chickpeas in a large mixing bowl.
- Pour the vinaigrette over salad.
- Toss salad. Taste and adjust seasonings.
- Serve and enjoy!