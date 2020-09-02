Wellness Wednesday: Plant Part Salad with Spiced Chickpeas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Ingredients

¼ Cup pumpkin seeds

4 carrots, peeled and sliced

4 green onions, sliced

1 bunch leafy greens (rainbow chard, spinach, kale), chopped

1 Cup sliced cucumber, chopped

1 Cup cherry tomatoes (multicolored), cut in ½

1 Cup cauliflower or broccoli, chopped

¼ Cup fresh herbs (parsley, chives, basil), chopped

Spiced Chickpeas

2 Cups cooked chickpeas

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon turmeric

Jar Vinaigrette

¼ Cup vinegar (red wine, white, balsamic, apple cider)

1 lemon, juiced

2 Tablespoons honey or Dijon mustard (try both!)

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

½ Cup olive oil

*Optional: 1 to 2 cloves garlic, minced

Directions