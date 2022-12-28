Ingredients:
1/4 cup champagne vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon minced shallots
1/2 cup olive oil
3 Fuyu persimmons
1/4 cup pomegranate seeds
4 cups baby arugula
1 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint leaves
1/4 cup shaved Parmesan Cheese
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
- Whisk Champagne vinegar, Dijon mustard, shallots, and olive oil in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper and whisk again.
- Trim persimmon tops and ends, and peel skin using a vegetable peeler. Halve and cut persimmons into thin slices or wedges.
- Place persimmons in a large bowl along with pomegranate seeds, arugula, mint, and Parmesan. Toss with vinaigrette, garnish with cracked black pepper, and serve immediately.