Ingredients:

1/4 cup champagne vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon minced shallots

1/2 cup olive oil

3 Fuyu persimmons

1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

4 cups baby arugula

1 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint leaves

1/4 cup shaved Parmesan Cheese

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

  1. Whisk Champagne vinegar, Dijon mustard, shallots, and olive oil in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper and whisk again.
  2. Trim persimmon tops and ends, and peel skin using a vegetable peeler. Halve and cut persimmons into thin slices or wedges.
  3. Place persimmons in a large bowl along with pomegranate seeds, arugula, mint, and Parmesan. Toss with vinaigrette, garnish with cracked black pepper, and serve immediately.