Wellness Wednesday: Orzo Salad

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s dish is orzo salad.
Ingredients
• ¼ Cup olive oil
• 1 onion, diced
• 4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
• 2 bell pepper, seeded and diced
• 2 eggplants, peeled and diced
• 4 tomatoes, seeded and diced
• ½ Cup raisins
• ½ teaspoon salt
• ¼ teaspoon pepper
• 1 Tablespoon red wine vinegar
• 2 Tablespoons fresh herbs (thyme, oregano, marjoram), minced
• 2 Tablespoons capers, drained
Directions
- In a large sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onions and sauté for 5 minutes.
- Add garlic, bell pepper, eggplant, tomatoes, raisins, salt and pepper and sauté until vegetables become tender, about 15 minutes.
- Add red wine vinegar, fresh herbs, and capers. Let simmer for 5 minutes until thickened. Taste and adjust seasonings.
- Transfer to a serving platter.
- Serve and enjoy!