Wellness Wednesday: Orzo Salad

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s dish is orzo salad.

Ingredients

• ¼ Cup olive oil

• 1 onion, diced

• 4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

• 2 bell pepper, seeded and diced

• 2 eggplants, peeled and diced

• 4 tomatoes, seeded and diced

• ½ Cup raisins

• ½ teaspoon salt

• ¼ teaspoon pepper

• 1 Tablespoon red wine vinegar

• 2 Tablespoons fresh herbs (thyme, oregano, marjoram), minced

• 2 Tablespoons capers, drained

Directions