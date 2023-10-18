Marinara Sauce

Ingredients

2 Cups celery chopped

1 Yellow onion diced

1 Whole Carrot

2 Bay leaves

4 Cloves of garlic diced

10 Cups of diced/crushed stewed tomatoes

4 Tsp olive oil

1 Tsp sea salt

½ Cup Vegetable Stalk

Instructions

Add olive oil, 1 tsp sea salt, celery, bay leaves and onions to a pot. Simmer and stir until translucent, for 2 minutes. Then add 1/2 cup vegetable stock, stir and incorporate for 1 minute, so it doesn’t burn.

Then add garlic until it starts to brown. Add the rest of the ingredients, using the water from the stewed tomatoes. Simmer on low for 15 minutes, stirring the bottom of the pot. Take out the carrot and bay leaves and blend with a hand mixer until incorporated.

Baked Spaghetti Squash

Ingredients

1 Spaghetti Squash

½ Cup Marinara

1 Cup Marinara for Topping

½ Cup Pecorino Romano

½ Cup Goat Cheese

½ Cup Fresh Basi

Salt and Pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375. Cut the spaghetti squash length wise, scoop out the center. On a cookie sheet or casserole pan add 1/4” of water and place the squash face down. Roast for 35-40 minutes or until the squash is soft.

Add the ½ cup of marinara to ½ the squash and ½ cup of the pecorino to the spaghetti mixture, top with goat cheese and more marinara, bake for five more minutes until melty. Remove from oven add the remaining marinara, pecorino and basil and serve!