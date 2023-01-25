Ingredients:
- 5 oz White Chocolate Chips
- ¾ cup Plain Yogurt
- 24 each Caramelized Hazelnuts broken into coarse pieces. Almonds, pecans, or macadamia nuts would also work well.
- 3 ripe Mangoes
- Lime Zest
Directions:
- Melt White Chocolate in a double boiler with the water simmering. The water should not touch the bottom of the bowl. Stir gently until the chocolate is smooth.
- Put the yogurt in a large bowl.
- Gradually whisk the melted chocolate into the yogurt to make a smooth sauce. Cool to room temperature.
- Peel and pit the mangoes and cut into cubes or slices.
- Arrange mangoes on a plate then spoon over yogurt and top with hazelnuts and garnish with lime zest.