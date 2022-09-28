Beef and Kimchi
Kimchi
Garlic Chili Sauce
Shiitake Mushrooms -Sliced thin
1 tablespoon Beef Base
Beef Jerky – ½ inch pieces
Precooked Ramen Noodles or Thai or Vietnamese style thin rice noodles
Green onion – Sliced thin
Chicken and Vegetable
Shredded Roast Chicken
1 tablespoon Chicken Base
Sliced Onions
Frozen Peas
Frozen Corn
Precooked Ramen Noodles or Thai or Vietnamese style thin rice noodles
Fresh Dill
Vegetable Ramen
Ginger – Grated
Sesame Tahini
Miso paste
Soy Sauce
1 Tablespoon Vegetable Base
Precooked Ramen Noodles or Thai or Vietnamese style thin rice noodles
Shiitake Mushrooms – Sliced thin
Spinach – No stems
Green onion – Sliced Thin
Pickled Ginger
- Put base and flavorings on the bottom of the jar.
- Add noodles.
- Add vegetables and/or meat.
- Put green onions and herbs in a plastic bag and place on top.
- This will hold for up to 4 days in the fridge.
- When ready to eat, take out plastic bag, pour boiling water over and seal for a few minutes.
- Open, add green onions and herbs.
Enjoy!