Beef and Kimchi

Kimchi

Garlic Chili Sauce

Shiitake Mushrooms -Sliced thin

1 tablespoon Beef Base

Beef Jerky – ½ inch pieces

Precooked Ramen Noodles or Thai or Vietnamese style thin rice noodles

Green onion – Sliced thin

Chicken and Vegetable

Shredded Roast Chicken

1 tablespoon Chicken Base

Sliced Onions

Frozen Peas

Frozen Corn

Precooked Ramen Noodles or Thai or Vietnamese style thin rice noodles

Fresh Dill

Vegetable Ramen

Ginger – Grated

Sesame Tahini

Miso paste

Soy Sauce

1 Tablespoon Vegetable Base

Precooked Ramen Noodles or Thai or Vietnamese style thin rice noodles

Shiitake Mushrooms – Sliced thin

Spinach – No stems

Green onion – Sliced Thin

Pickled Ginger

  1. Put base and flavorings on the bottom of the jar.
  2. Add noodles.
  3. Add vegetables and/or meat.
  4. Put green onions and herbs in a plastic bag and place on top.
  5. This will hold for up to 4 days in the fridge.
  6. When ready to eat, take out plastic bag, pour boiling water over and seal for a few minutes.
  7. Open, add green onions and herbs.

Enjoy!