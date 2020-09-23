Wellness Wednesday: Lentil salad

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups lentils
- 3 Cups water
- 3 green onions, slices
- 6 stems of rainbow chard, stems and leaves sliced
- 3 carrots, peeled and sliced
- 3 radishes, sliced
- ½ bunch fresh herbs (parsley, cilantro, basil, or chives), chopped
- ¼ Cup red wine vinegar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ½ Cup olive oil
Directions
- Add lentils and water to medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium low and let simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until lentils are soft. Spread onto a sheet pan to let cool.
- In a large mixing bowl, toss together lentils, green onions, chard stems, chard leaves, carrots, radish, and herbs.
- Add in olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper.
- Taste and adjust seasonings.
- Serve and enjoy!