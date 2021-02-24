Wellness Wednesday: Lentil Salad with Garlic and Herbs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.
Ingredients
- 1 lb of dried lentils
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 medium white onion, chopped
- 1 carrot, peeled and grated
- 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Optional – white wine vinegar, for serving
Directions
- Rinse the lentils, then pour into a large soup pot with bay leaves. Cover with water and
bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 25 minutes, or until lentils are tender.
Drain and remove bay leaves.
- In a sauté pan, add the olive oil, onion, garlic, grated carrot, and cooked lentils. Sauté
over medium heat for about 10 minutes, until vegetables are cooked through.
- Remove from the heat and add salt and pepper to taste.
- Garnish with herbs and add a splash of vinegar for serving.
- Serve and enjoy!