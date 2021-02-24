Wellness Wednesday: Lentil Salad with Garlic and Herbs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Ingredients

1 lb of dried lentils

2 bay leaves

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 medium white onion, chopped

1 carrot, peeled and grated

2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional – white wine vinegar, for serving

Directions