Ingredients:
4 1/2 pounds russet potatoes (about 7 medium-large)
5 cups shredded onion
4 large eggs
1 1/4 cups matzo meal
2 tablespoons kosher salt, to taste
Canola or peanut oil, for frying
Applesauce and sour cream, for serving
Directions:
- Shred potatoes with the grating disk of food processor or grater. After you have completed half of the potatoes, wrap shreds in cheesecloth that has been folded over twice or a clean kitchen towel and squeeze until water flows out. You can tie the corners to a wooded spoon and twist bundle if you need more leverage. Collect the water in a bowl and save. Repeat with the rest of the potatoes. Mix potatoes with shredded onion in a large mixing bowl.
- Let the drained potato water sit until the potato starch settles at the bottom. Carefully pour off water then mix in the potato starch into the onion and potato mixture. Add a healthy pinch of salt. Mix in one egg at a time, alternating with ¼ cup additions of matzo meal until the mix can be formed into patties about hamburger size that barely stick together.
- Heat 1/2 inch of oil in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until a shred of potato immediately bubbles when added to pan. Make a small latke and fry on both sides to test for seasoning. Add more salt if necessary.
- Press gently on latke mix to form into patties about 4 inches wide and 1 inch thick in the center. Slide carefully into pan. Do not crowd the pan. Fry until a golden-brown crust forms on bottom, then flip with a slotted spatula and fork until same color is achieved on other side. Flip when necessary. The crust should be slightly darker than golden brown on each side.
- Transfer to a sheet pan lined with paper towels to cool for a few minutes, then serve warm with applesauce and sour cream at the table.