Wellness Wednesday: Kale Pesto

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s dish is kale pesto.
Ingredients
● ½ Cup roasted seeds (sunflower, pumpkin, sesame)
● 2 cloves garlic, toasted
● ¼ Cup parmesan cheese, freshly grated
● ½ pound of kale, stems and ribs removed
● ½ teaspoon salt
● ¼ teaspoon pepper
● ½ Cup olive oil
● 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
● 6 Baguettes
Procedure
- In a small skillet, sauté garlic in a little olive oil until golden brown.
- Blanch the kale in boiling water.
- Drain kale onto a paper towel. Squeeze any excess liquid from the leaves, and tear into small pieces.
- In a mortar and pestle, pound the garlic to a paste. Add the seeds and continue to pound until smooth.
- Add the kale to the mortar and pestle, a little at a time, and pound until pureed.
- Add olive oil, lemon juice, parmesan, salt and pepper. Stir to combine.
- Taste your pesto. Does it need more salt or lemon juice? Adjust seasonings to your liking.
- Slice baguettes and place on a platter.
- Serve and enjoy!