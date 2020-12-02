Wellness Wednesday: Kale and Bean Soup

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons olive oil

½ onion, chopped

3 carrots, peeled and diced

3 stalks celery, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

8 Cups vegetable stock

1 Tablespoon fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme

2 Cups cooked beans (white, navy, pinto, kidney, black), drained

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

6 leaves kale, torn

Directions