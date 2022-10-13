Ingredients
For the Broth
6 cups Chicken Stock
2-inch knob ginger, sliced
2 cloves garlic, smashed with the side of a knife
6 scallions, roughly chopped
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1 tablespoon light soy sauce
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
Kosher salt
For the Garnish
1 ounce dried wood-ear mushrooms or 2 ounces of fresh wood-ear mushroom
1 ounce dried daylilies or julienned bamboo shoots
6 ounces extra firm tofu, cut into thin matchsticks
1 large egg
1/2 teaspoon cornstarch
To Serve
1 1/2 teaspoons ground white pepper (or more to taste)
1/4 cup Chinkiang vinegar (see notes)
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
1/4 cup thinly sliced scallions
1/4 cup picked fresh cilantro leaves
Directions
- Add ginger, garlic, and scallions to the chicken stock and simmer gently for 20 minutes. Strain the stock.
- Combine 2 teaspoons cornstarch with 2 teaspoons water in a small bowl and mix with a fork. Add to broth. Add soy sauce and sesame oil. Bring to a simmer and keep warm. It should thicken just a little bit.
- Soak mushrooms in warm water for at least 30 minutes. When soft, cut into strips.
- Beat egg and ½ teaspoon corn starch
- When broth is ready add, mushrooms, bamboo, tofu, and any other garnishes. Bring to a boil then drop down to a simmer. Slowly add the egg and cornstarch mixture in a while stirring gently. Season with salt if needed
- Right before serving, stir in white pepper and vinegar. Garnish with sesame oil, scallions, and cilantro. Individuals can add more pepper and vinegar to their own tastes.