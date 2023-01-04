Ingredients:

8 cups Mixed Leafy Greens (kale, spinach, arugula, chard, mustard greens, etc.) cleaned and chopped

1/3 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3 Tablespoons Fresh Lemon Juice

4 Large Eggs

Pinch of Salt

Fresh Ground Black Pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Clean greens by submerging in a large bowl of cold water and agitating. Use hands or togs to remove, leaving the water and any sediment behind. Repeat until there is no more sediment.

2. Blanch the greens by submerging them briefly (a minute or two) in large amount of rapidly boiling, salted water. Immediately put them into ice water to stop the cooking process. This will give them a bright vibrant color.

3. When ready to serve, quickly sauté the greens just enough to warm them through and put on a platter. Dress the greens with extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice.

4. Fry eggs in a non-stick pan with a little bit of olive oil or cooking spray until desired doneness.

Divide Horta on four plates and top with a fried egg.