Ingredients
- 4 cups long-grain rice
- 10 cups water, divided
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, or 4 sticks of cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- About 1 cup granulated sugar
Directions
- Soak rice overnight in 4 cups of water with cinnamon sticks (if using)
- In the morning, remove cinnamon sticks and blend the ice with soaking water in a blender or with an immersion blender, about 1 to 2 minutes, or until the mixture is blended but not smooth.
- Strain mixture into a large pitcher, pressing with a spoon to extract as much liquid as possible. Discard the rice pulp.
- Stir in the remaining 6 cups of water, nutmeg, ground cinnamon (if using), and sugar to taste.
- Chill before serving or serve over ice.