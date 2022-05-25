Ingredients

  • 4 cups long-grain rice
  • 10 cups water, divided
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, or 4 sticks of cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • About 1 cup granulated sugar

Directions

  1. Soak rice overnight in 4 cups of water with cinnamon sticks (if using)
  1. In the morning, remove cinnamon sticks and blend the ice with soaking water in a blender or with an immersion blender, about 1 to 2 minutes, or until the mixture is blended but not smooth.
  1. Strain mixture into a large pitcher, pressing with a spoon to extract as much liquid as possible. Discard the rice pulp.
  1. Stir in the remaining 6 cups of water, nutmeg, ground cinnamon (if using), and sugar to taste.
  1. Chill before serving or serve over ice.