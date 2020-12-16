Wellness Wednesday: Homemade Granola

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Before you begin line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper and heat oven to 350° degrees.

Ingredients

2 Cups old-fashioned oats

1 Cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1 ½ Cups pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

¼ Cup uncooked quinoa

½ Cup vegetable oil or coconut oil

1/3 Cup honey or agave nectar

½ teaspoon salt

½ Cup dried apricots, diced

½ Cup dried figs, diced

½ Cup dried cherries

Directions

In a large mixing bowl, combine the oats, coconut, pepitas, and quinoa. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the oil, honey, and salt. Pour over the oat mixture and stir with a wooden spoon until all oats and seeds are coated. Pour mixture onto lined sheet pans and spread into an even layer. Bake for 20 to 3o minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture turns a golden brown. Remove granola from the oven and let cool. Add the apricots, figs, and cherries. Serve and enjoy!

Chef’s Choice: Any dried fruits, nuts, or seeds can be used! Also, goes great with Greek yogurt!