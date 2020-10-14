Wellness Wednesday: Hidden veggie mac and cheese

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Ingredients

1 lb. macaroni pasta

6 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 Tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ onion, chopped

2 bunches greens (spinach, kale, chard) chopped

½ teaspoon salt

3 Cups sharp cheddar, grated

4 oz mascarpone cheese

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon pepper

Directions:

In a large pot of salted boiling water, add pasta and carrots. Cook pasta according to your packages directions. Drain out all pasta water, reserving ¼ cup. We want the carrots to be very soft.

In a large sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Add onion and garlic and sauté for 5 minutes.

Add greens and salt. Sauté for about 5 minutes or until leaves wilt. Add greens to pasta.

Place carrots in the bowl of the food processor. Add cheeses, Dijon, pepper and two Tablespoons of the reserved pasta water. Blend until very smooth. Add more water if needed to help blend.

Pour sauce over the hot pasta and stir until well combined. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Cover and let sit for 5 minutes.

Serve and enjoy!