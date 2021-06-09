Wellness Wednesday: Herb Zucchini and Potato Fritter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s dish is an herb zucchini and potato fritter.

Ingredients

½ pound (about 1 medium) potatoes, grated

1 cup herbs (dill, cilantro, parsley), chopped

3 leeks, thinly sliced

2 eggs

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

½ cup flour (can substitute gluten free flour)

½ lemon, juiced

½ teaspoon baking powder

Optional: Yogurt Sauce, ½ cup Greek yogurt

Directions

1. Place grated zucchini and potatoes into a clean towel and squeeze out as much liquid as you can.

2. Mix together all ingredients in a large bowl.

3. Drop fritters onto a hot oiled griddle, flattening gently with tongs or a brown and crisp on both sides.

4. Optional: Top with yogurt sauce and more herbs.

5. Serve and enjoy!