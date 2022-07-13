Ingredients
- 2-3 cups grain (brown rice, farro, couscous, quinoa, wheat berries, or a mixture
- 1/2 – 1 cup (each) choice of veggie, (kale, spinach, tomatoes, squash), cooked or raw
- ½-1 cup beans, cooked (black beans, lentils, chickpeas, kidney beans, cannellini beans)
- ¼ -½ cup sauce/dressing of your choice (sriracha, honey mustard, tahini, vinaigrette, salsa, pesto)
- ⅓ cup crunchy toppings (nuts, seeds, crispy onions/shallots)
- Garnish (herbs, sliced avocado, sprouts
Directions
- Cook selected grain and set aside.
- Slice and/or cook chosen vegetables. For example, slice carrots julliene, wash and chop leafy greens, lightly saute squash, etc. Set aside.
- Cook selected beans and set aside.
- Create dressing of your choice. Set aside.
- Prepare chosen garnish. For example, wash herbs, slice avocado, etc.
- Using the grain as a base in your bowl, add prepared vegetables, beans, sauce, crunchy toppings, and garnish in the amounts desired. Enjoy!