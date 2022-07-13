Ingredients

  • 2-3 cups grain (brown rice, farro, couscous, quinoa, wheat berries, or a mixture
  •  1/2 – 1 cup (each) choice of veggie, (kale, spinach, tomatoes, squash), cooked or raw
  • ½-1 cup beans, cooked (black beans, lentils, chickpeas, kidney beans, cannellini beans)
  • ¼ -½ cup sauce/dressing of your choice (sriracha, honey mustard, tahini, vinaigrette, salsa, pesto)
  • ⅓ cup crunchy toppings (nuts, seeds, crispy onions/shallots)
  • Garnish (herbs, sliced avocado, sprouts

Directions

  1. Cook selected grain and set aside.
  2. Slice and/or cook chosen vegetables. For example, slice carrots julliene, wash and chop leafy greens, lightly saute squash, etc. Set aside.
  3. Cook selected beans and set aside.
  4. Create dressing of your choice. Set aside.
  5. Prepare chosen garnish. For example, wash herbs, slice avocado, etc.
  6. Using the grain as a base in your bowl, add prepared vegetables, beans, sauce, crunchy toppings, and garnish in the amounts desired. Enjoy!