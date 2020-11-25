Wellness Wednesday: Hearty Barley and Kale Bowl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Ingredients

2 Cups barley, cooked

1 Cup loosely packed kale, thinly sliced

½ Cup cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1 carrot, peeled and cut into small dice

5 to 6 pitted kalamata olives, sliced in half

2 cornichons, cut into small dice

3 Tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 Tablespoons olive oil

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper

3 to 4 basil leaves, sliced thin

1 pitted date, diced (optional)

Directions