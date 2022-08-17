Ingredients

1 cup hearts of palm, sliced into small rounds (use fresh, canned, or jarred)

1 small sweet onion (like Vidalia), ¼-inch dice

2 small sweet red peppers, cut into ¼-inch dice

¼ small habanero pepper, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

Juice of 1 to 2 limes

1 teaspoon salt

Pepper (optional)

Directions

  1. Combine ingredients through cilantro in a bowl, drizzle with lime juice, and add salt; toss to combine.
  2. Season with pepper, if desired, and serve immediately. Enjoy alone or served with popcorn, plantain chips, or tortilla chips.