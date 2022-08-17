Ingredients
1 cup hearts of palm, sliced into small rounds (use fresh, canned, or jarred)
1 small sweet onion (like Vidalia), ¼-inch dice
2 small sweet red peppers, cut into ¼-inch dice
¼ small habanero pepper, seeded and minced
1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
Juice of 1 to 2 limes
1 teaspoon salt
Pepper (optional)
Directions
- Combine ingredients through cilantro in a bowl, drizzle with lime juice, and add salt; toss to combine.
- Season with pepper, if desired, and serve immediately. Enjoy alone or served with popcorn, plantain chips, or tortilla chips.