Ingredients:

Whole Wheat Tortillas

Shredded Melty Cheeses (Monterey Jack, Cheddar, etc)

Cooked Vegetables

                Mushrooms

                Zucchini

                Squash Blossoms

                Corn

Roasted Red Pepper, sliced

Black Beans, cooked and cooled

Tomatoes

Cumin

Ancho Chili Powder

Oregano

Salt and Pepper

Directions:

  1. Cook whatever vegetables you want to add with spices, herbs, and salt and pepper.  You want to take out as much moisture as you can to keep your quesadilla from being soggy.
  2. Prepare all toppings
  3. On a medium hot flat top, griddle, or pan, place a whole wheat tortilla and put a thin layer of cheese on one half.  Place toppings evenly, but not too thick on cheese.  Put another thin layer of cheese on and fold over.
  4. Flip every few minutes to cook both sides evenly.  Cook until the tortilla is crispy and golden brown.
  5. Take off heat and let it sit for a minute before cutting into triangles.