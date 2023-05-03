Ingredients:
Whole Wheat Tortillas
Shredded Melty Cheeses (Monterey Jack, Cheddar, etc)
Cooked Vegetables
Mushrooms
Zucchini
Squash Blossoms
Corn
Roasted Red Pepper, sliced
Black Beans, cooked and cooled
Tomatoes
Cumin
Ancho Chili Powder
Oregano
Salt and Pepper
Directions:
- Cook whatever vegetables you want to add with spices, herbs, and salt and pepper. You want to take out as much moisture as you can to keep your quesadilla from being soggy.
- Prepare all toppings
- On a medium hot flat top, griddle, or pan, place a whole wheat tortilla and put a thin layer of cheese on one half. Place toppings evenly, but not too thick on cheese. Put another thin layer of cheese on and fold over.
- Flip every few minutes to cook both sides evenly. Cook until the tortilla is crispy and golden brown.
- Take off heat and let it sit for a minute before cutting into triangles.