Charred Citrus Mojo Chicken topped with tropical salsa served with black beans and rice, maduros.

Ingredients:

2 HC Cuban Mojo Chicken 1 lb

HC Cuban Black Beans 2 cup

HC Maduros 4 oz

HC Mango Salsa 8 oz

3 Lime Wedge 8 ea

Lettuce, Spring Mix 2 qt

Directions:

Prepare the Cuban Mojo Chicken, Cuban Black Beans, Mango Salsa and maduros according to your liking and hold cold for assembly.

Scoop 2 cups of Spring greens into the center of a 32 oz. coupe bowl. Layer 4 oz. of the Cuban black beans on top of the lettuce and then 3 oz. of the mojo chicken.

Garnish the bowl with 2 oz. of the prepared mango salsa on top of the chicken.

Place three cooked maduros and 2 slices of fresh lime on the side of the bowl near the chicken.