Sponsored By Adventist Health
Charred Citrus Mojo Chicken topped with tropical salsa served with black beans and rice, maduros.
Ingredients:
2 HC Cuban Mojo Chicken 1 lb
HC Cuban Black Beans 2 cup
HC Maduros 4 oz
HC Mango Salsa 8 oz
3 Lime Wedge 8 ea
Lettuce, Spring Mix 2 qt
Directions:
Prepare the Cuban Mojo Chicken, Cuban Black Beans, Mango Salsa and maduros according to your liking and hold cold for assembly.
Scoop 2 cups of Spring greens into the center of a 32 oz. coupe bowl. Layer 4 oz. of the Cuban black beans on top of the lettuce and then 3 oz. of the mojo chicken.
Garnish the bowl with 2 oz. of the prepared mango salsa on top of the chicken.
Place three cooked maduros and 2 slices of fresh lime on the side of the bowl near the chicken.