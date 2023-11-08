Sponsored by

Ingredients

3 thin slices of zucchini

3 thin slices of yellow squash

2 slices of tomato

2 rings of bell pepper

3 rings of onions

A pinch of salt

A pinch of pepper

2 leaves of iceberg lettuce

1 Naan bread

Half-ounce of plant-based mayo

Directions

Season all vegetables with salt and pepper, except lettuce. Grill vegetables until fully cooked. Grill Naan bread as well.

Then cut Naan bread in half and add plant-based spread on both sides. Layer with lettuce and all cooked vegetables on one side and place the other half of the Naan bread on top.