All Purpose Vegetable Marinade/Dressing

Ingredients: Equal Parts Lemon Juice, Soy Sauce, and Olive Oil

Directions: Whisk all three ingredients together. From here one can add, black pepper, Thai chili, minced garlic, shichimi togarashi, shiso leaf, yuzu, or thyme for more flavor.

Japanese Eggplant

Directions: Cut off top and bottom of eggplant and slice in half lengthwise. Cut each half into 3-inch segments and score the skin into a diamond pattern.

-Skewer with metal skewers or wooden skewers that have soaked in water for 30 minutes. Grill over medium heat until done. Brush with All Purpose Dressing.

Corn

Directions: Grill corn in husks until almost done (15-20 minutes).

Remove from heat and when cool enough to touch, shuck the corn. Brush with a marinade of 3 parts soy sauce to one part mirin.

Grill for about 3 more minutes, turning frequently. Eat.

Foil Grilled Edamame

Directions: Cut a 3-foot piece of foil and fold in half lengthwise. Put edamame in the middle of the foil and add 1 tablespoon of soy sauce, and 1 tablespoon minced garlic and sprinkle with salt.

-Fold over one end of the aluminum foil and pinch the sides closed to create a sealed pouch.

Grill over medium high heat for about 5 minutes. Shake occasionally to combine the flavors.

Put foil pouch on a plate and slice open, being mindful of escaping steam.

Shishito Peppers

Directions: Skewer peppers with metal skewers or wooden skewers that have soaked in water for 30 minutes.

-Brush lightly with oil.

-Blister over high heat until slightly charred. Sprinkle with good salt and enjoy!