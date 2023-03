Ingredients:

-Peaches, plums, nectarines, or other stone fruit

-Goat Cheese

-Pine Nuts

-Mâché, Arugula, Watercress, or other peppery green

-Reduced Balsamic vinegar

-Good salt

Directions:

-Cut fruit into quarters or halves and spray lightly with pan spray.

-Place fruit on a hot grill. Do not turn. Flip when fruit has nice grill marks on it.

-Arrange fruit in an attractive manner on plate. Top with crumbled goat cheese, pine nuts, and mâché.

-Drizzle reduced balsamic over the plate and serve.