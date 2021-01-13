Wellness Wednesday: Greens over grains

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Ingredients

4 Tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1 inch piece ginger, peeled and minced

6 bunches dark leafy greens (chard, kale, bok choy, spinach), stems removed, leaves torn into bite size pieces

5 Tablespoons soy sauce

2 Tablespoons sesame oil

2 Tablespoons rice vinegar

*Whole Grain of your choosing

Directions