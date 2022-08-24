Ingredients

1 T extra virgin olive oil

3 red, orange, or yellow sweet peppers, seeded and sliced into strips

1 small, sweet onion (like a Vidalia), thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, minced

2 pounds peeled green papaya, peeled, and julienned

3 large culantro coyote leaves, coarsely chopped (use cilantro if cilantro coyote cannot be found)

Corn Tortillas

Chilero hot sauce

Directions

  1. In a medium pan, sauté peppers, onion and garlic in oil over medium high heat for 4-5 minutes until onion is translucent
  2. Reduce heat to medium low, add papaya and culantro coyote and cook 4-6 minutes or until veggies are combined and cooked through, stirring frequently to make sure the mixture does not burn.
  3. Serve in corn tortillas with cilantro and chilero hot sauce.