Ingredients
1 T extra virgin olive oil
3 red, orange, or yellow sweet peppers, seeded and sliced into strips
1 small, sweet onion (like a Vidalia), thinly sliced
1 clove garlic, minced
2 pounds peeled green papaya, peeled, and julienned
3 large culantro coyote leaves, coarsely chopped (use cilantro if cilantro coyote cannot be found)
Corn Tortillas
Chilero hot sauce
Directions
- In a medium pan, sauté peppers, onion and garlic in oil over medium high heat for 4-5 minutes until onion is translucent
- Reduce heat to medium low, add papaya and culantro coyote and cook 4-6 minutes or until veggies are combined and cooked through, stirring frequently to make sure the mixture does not burn.
- Serve in corn tortillas with cilantro and chilero hot sauce.