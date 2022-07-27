Ingredients

  • 3 tomatoes, diced
  • 1 cucumber, diced
  • ½ red onion, diced
  • 1 green bell pepper, seeded and diced
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and diced
  • ½ Cup kalamata olives, sliced in half
  • ½ bunch fresh oregano, minced
  • 1 Cup feta cheese, crumbled

For the Red Wine Vinaigrette:

  • ¼ Cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 garlic clove, peeled and minced
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  • ½ Cup olive oil

Directions

  1. In large mixing bowl, combine tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, bell peppers, olives, oregano, and feta cheese.
  2. Make your vinaigrette: In a small mixing bowl, whisk together vinegar, garlic, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper.
  3. While whisking, slowly drizzle in olive oil until emulsified.
  4. Pour vinaigrette over salad and toss. 
  5. Serve and enjoy!