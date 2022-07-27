Ingredients
- 3 tomatoes, diced
- 1 cucumber, diced
- ½ red onion, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, seeded and diced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and diced
- ½ Cup kalamata olives, sliced in half
- ½ bunch fresh oregano, minced
- 1 Cup feta cheese, crumbled
For the Red Wine Vinaigrette:
- ¼ Cup red wine vinegar
- 1 garlic clove, peeled and minced
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ½ Cup olive oil
Directions
- In large mixing bowl, combine tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, bell peppers, olives, oregano, and feta cheese.
- Make your vinaigrette: In a small mixing bowl, whisk together vinegar, garlic, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper.
- While whisking, slowly drizzle in olive oil until emulsified.
- Pour vinaigrette over salad and toss.
- Serve and enjoy!