Ingredients

1 bunch Hakurei or Baby Turnips, tops removed and saved, cut in half

2 cups Sugar Snap Peas, string removed

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon Sugar

Salt to taste

Directions

  1. Place turnips in a large skillet or shallow pan.  Add butter, sugar, pinch of salt. Add enough water to cover turnips halfway.  Bring to a simmer and stir occasionally.  Reduce until liquid is syrupy, and turnips are tender.
  2. Sauté sugar snap peas and turnip greens over medium heat until greens are wilted, and peas are warm.
  3. Toss turnips in with the greens and peas until everything is coated evenly.  Plate.