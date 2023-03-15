Ingredients
1 bunch Hakurei or Baby Turnips, tops removed and saved, cut in half
2 cups Sugar Snap Peas, string removed
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon Sugar
Salt to taste
Directions
- Place turnips in a large skillet or shallow pan. Add butter, sugar, pinch of salt. Add enough water to cover turnips halfway. Bring to a simmer and stir occasionally. Reduce until liquid is syrupy, and turnips are tender.
- Sauté sugar snap peas and turnip greens over medium heat until greens are wilted, and peas are warm.
- Toss turnips in with the greens and peas until everything is coated evenly. Plate.