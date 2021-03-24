Wellness Wednesday: Garden Salad Tacos

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.
Ingredients
- 3 bunches mixed greens (kale, chard, spinach, lettuce), chopped
- 2 carrots, peeled and thinly sliced
- 4 radishes, thinly sliced
- 2 leeks, thinly sliced and washed
- ½ bunch cilantro, chopped
- 2 Cups Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
- 15 Homemade Corn Tortillas
For the Vinaigrette:
- ¼ Cup red wine vinegar
- 1 clove of garlic, minced
- ½ teaspoon cumin seed, ground with mortar and pestle
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ½ Cup olive oil
Directions
- Set oven to broil and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
- In a large mixing bowl, toss together greens, carrots, radishes, leeks, and cilantro.
- Place all vinaigrette ingredients into a small mason jar with a tight fitting lid. Shake,
shake, shake, until all your ingredients are combined.
- Drizzle with vinaigrette and toss together.
- Arrange tortillas on a lined sheet pan. Sprinkle tortillas with jack cheese and broil in the
oven until the cheese is melted, about 1 minute.
- Pile the salad on the tortillas.
- Serve and enjoy!