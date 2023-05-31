Ingredients:
-8oz Fruit of your choice
-1-2oz Water
-1-2oz Sugar
-¼ teaspoon Lime Juice
-Pinch of Salt
-5oz Full Fat Greek Yogurt
-2oz Sugar
-2oz Heavy Cream
-1/2t Lime Juice
-Pinch of Salt
Directions:
Blend fruit, water, sugar, lime juice, and a pinch of salt until smooth. If you don’t want seeds, strain puree through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl.
Whisk together yogurt, sugar, heavy cream, lime juice, and a pinch of salt until combined.
Whisk puree and yogurt mix. Lightly whisk if you want a swirled finish or whisk more if you want a uniform texture and look.
Pour into popsicle mold and freeze until solid (about 4 hours).