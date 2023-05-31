Ingredients:

-8oz Fruit of your choice 
-1-2oz Water 
-1-2oz Sugar 
-¼ teaspoon Lime Juice 
-Pinch of Salt 
-5oz Full Fat Greek Yogurt 
-2oz Sugar 
-2oz Heavy Cream 
-1/2t Lime Juice 
-Pinch of Salt

Directions:

Blend fruit, water, sugar, lime juice, and a pinch of salt until smooth. If you don’t want seeds, strain puree through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl. 

Whisk together yogurt, sugar, heavy cream, lime juice, and a pinch of salt until combined. 

Whisk puree and yogurt mix.  Lightly whisk if you want a swirled finish or whisk more if you want a uniform texture and look. 

Pour into popsicle mold and freeze until solid (about 4 hours).