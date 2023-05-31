Ingredients:

-8oz Fruit of your choice

-1-2oz Water

-1-2oz Sugar

-¼ teaspoon Lime Juice

-Pinch of Salt

-5oz Full Fat Greek Yogurt

-2oz Sugar

-2oz Heavy Cream

-1/2t Lime Juice

-Pinch of Salt

Directions:

Blend fruit, water, sugar, lime juice, and a pinch of salt until smooth. If you don’t want seeds, strain puree through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl.

Whisk together yogurt, sugar, heavy cream, lime juice, and a pinch of salt until combined.

Whisk puree and yogurt mix. Lightly whisk if you want a swirled finish or whisk more if you want a uniform texture and look.

Pour into popsicle mold and freeze until solid (about 4 hours).