Wellness Wednesday: Frittata

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Before you begin heat oven to 375°

Ingredients

12 eggs

2 Tablespoons milk

3 Tablespoons fresh herbs (thyme, rosemary, parsley, tarragon), chopped

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

2 Tablespoons olive oil

2 Tablespoons butter

1 bunch leafy greens, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ Cup parmesan cheese, freshly grated, for garnish

Directions

Crack eggs into a large mixing bowl. Add milk, herbs, salt and pepper, and whisk together. In a large ovenproof skillet, heat olive oil and butter over medium heat. Add greens and

sauté until wilted, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add egg mixture to pan and cook frittata until eggs start to set and top is still runny,

about 5 to 6 minutes. DO NOT STIR THE EGGS. Transfer pan to oven and bake for 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from oven and garnish with

cheese. Serve and enjoy!

*Tip: Be sure to remove all water from your leafy greens before adding to the egg mixture.

Otherwise your frittata will NOT cook!

Chef’s Choice: Add any seasonal vegetables or herbs that you like!