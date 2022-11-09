Bacon-Shrooms
1 tablespoon red miso paste
1 tablespoon canola oil
1½ teaspoons soy sauce
1½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 Medjool date, made into a paste, or 1 tablespoon sweetener
2 portobello mushrooms, roughly diced
“Bacon” Vinaigrette
2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
3 teaspoons Dijon mustard
5 tablespoons of mushroom drippings plus canola oil
4 heads frisee – often called curly endive or curly chicory. One can also use arugula or escarole.
2 tablespoons minced shallots
2 tablespoons parsley leaves
2 tablespoons tarragon leaves
2 tablespoons chervil leaves or celery leaves
4 eggs
1 Tablespoon white vinegar
Directions:
- For the bacon-shrooms: Preheat oven to 425. Mix the miso paste, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and date paste in a medium bowl. Add the mushrooms and coat them well with the marinade. Spread the mushrooms out on one of the baking sheets and drizzle with any leftover marinade, then roast for 20 minutes, stirring after 10 minutes. Save any leftover liquid for the vinaigrette.
- For the Poached Eggs: Bring at least 4 inches of water to a boil in a large deep saucepan. Add the vinegar to the water and reduce the heat to a light simmer. Crack 2 of the eggs into small cups or ramekins. Using a wooden spoon, stir the water around the edges of the pan in a circular motion to get the water moving, gently drop 2 of the eggs into the center of the pan. Simmer gently for about 1 1/2 minutes, or until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny. Repeat with the remaining eggs.
- For the Vinaigrette: Whisk together the vinegar and the mustards in a small bowl. Add the combined 5 tablespoons of “mushroom drippings and canola oil, whisking constantly. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- For the Salad: Remove the dark green outer leaves from the heads of the frisee, cut off the root ends and discard. Separate the leaves. Toss the frisee with the shallots, chives, herbs, warm mushrooms, and just enough of the vinaigrette to lightly coat the greens. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Mound the salad in the center of 4 shallow serving bowls. Flatten the centers slightly so the eggs won’t slide off. Place an egg atop each salad, sprinkle with some reserved chives and salt and pepper to taste.