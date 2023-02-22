Ingredients:
2 cups cornmeal (yellow or white)
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons sugar
¼ cup onion, grated or chopped
1-2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 cup (or more) boiling water
Directions:
- Mix cornmeal, salt, sugar, grated onion, and melted butter in a large bowl, then add the boiling water. Thoroughly mix until the cornbread mixture is smooth.
- Heat oil in a cast iron or frying pan over medium-high heat.
- If using your hands, wet them, then scoop about three tablespoons of batter into the palm of your hand. If the mixture crumbles, add more water. Flatten, then gently drop them into the oil or use a spoon to drop them in.
- Fry each cornbread until brown and crisp; turn with a spatula, and then brown the other side for about 3-5 minutes.
- Remove, drain on paper towels and serve immediately with greens and pinto beans or breakfast.