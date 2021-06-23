Wellness Wednesday: Fresh pasta

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s dish is fresh pasta.

Ingredients

2 Cups of flour

1 generous pinch of salt

4 eggs (3 whole + 1 yolk)

2 generous Tablespoons of olive oil

Directions

1. Combine the flour and salt and form into a nest. Crack the 3 eggs and egg yolks into the

middle of the nest. Add the olive oil.

2. Slowly beat the eggs with a fork until the flour is incorporated.

3. Knead the dough for 3-5 minutes. Let rest for about 30 minutes.

4. Roll out the dough until it is paper thin, cut it into shapes.

5. Cook for 1-2 minutes (until it floats) in a pot of boiling, salted water.

6. Serve the pasta garnished with your favorite sauce.

