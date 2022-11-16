Fresh Cranberry Sauce

1 12-ounce bag fresh or frozen cranberries

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

2 strips zest and 2 tablespoons juice from 1 orange

1 cinnamon stick (optional)

1 Star Anise (optional)

Pinch kosher salt

  1. Combine all ingredients in a 3-quart saucier or saucepan.
  2. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce to a simmer.
  3. Cook, stirring occasionally, until berries start to pop. Press berries against side of pan with a wooden spoon and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until berries are completely broken down and achieve a jam-like consistency, about 10 minutes total.
  4. Remove from heat and allow to cool about 30 minutes.
  5. Stir in water in 1-tablespoon increments to adjust to desired consistency.
  6. Cranberry sauce can be served immediately or stored in the refrigerator for several months.