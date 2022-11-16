Fresh Cranberry Sauce
1 12-ounce bag fresh or frozen cranberries
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup water
2 strips zest and 2 tablespoons juice from 1 orange
1 cinnamon stick (optional)
1 Star Anise (optional)
Pinch kosher salt
- Combine all ingredients in a 3-quart saucier or saucepan.
- Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce to a simmer.
- Cook, stirring occasionally, until berries start to pop. Press berries against side of pan with a wooden spoon and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until berries are completely broken down and achieve a jam-like consistency, about 10 minutes total.
- Remove from heat and allow to cool about 30 minutes.
- Stir in water in 1-tablespoon increments to adjust to desired consistency.
- Cranberry sauce can be served immediately or stored in the refrigerator for several months.