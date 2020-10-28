Wellness Wednesday: Foamy Golden Milk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Ingredients

● 2 Cups coconut, cashew, or almond milk (unsweetened or unflavored)

● 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

● 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

● ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

● Pinch of ground black pepper

● Optional: honey or agave syrup

Directions

1. In a small soup pot, heat all ingredients except for sweetener over low-medium heat. Stir as needed.

2. Use an electric frother or whisk to create a foamy consistency.

3. Remove from heat and divide into two mugs. Sweeten with honey or agave, if using.

Recipe written by Dan Buettner of the Blue Zone Cookbook