Ingredients:
1 oz Canola Oil
1 Red Onion, julienned
5 Garlic Cloves, Minced
1 Teaspoon Ginger, Minced
2 Red Thai Chilis, sliced
1 ½ Teaspoons garam Masala
1 Teaspoon Ground Mustard
1 Teaspoon Ground Cumin
1 Teaspoon Ground Turmeric
2 Medium Tomatoes, seeded and diced
1 ½ pounds Cod, Bass, or other firm White Fish, skinned and boned
2 oz Lemon Juice
15 oz coconut milk
Salt and Pepper
Cilantro
Lime wedges
Directions:
- Place a large, heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat and drizzle oil into the pan. Once the pan is hot, add the onion and sauté until the onion becomes transparent and soft. Add in the mustard, garam masala, cumin and turmeric and bloom the spices (cook until fragrant).
- Add garlic, ginger, and chilies to the pan and cook for 1-2 minutes. Do not burn the garlic.
- Then add the tomatoes and stir occasionally for about 4 minutes
- Reduce heat to a simmer, stir in the coconut milk, cook for 5 minutes.
- Gently place the fish filets into the pot with the sauce coming up to the top of the fish. Drizzle lemon juice over the top. Cook for a couple of minutes then turn the fish pieces. Simmer until the fish is cooked through for no more than 5 minutes, ensuring you do not overcook the fish.
Season to taste with salt and plate immediately with steamed basmati or jasmine rice. Sprinkle with fresh cilantro leaves and serve with lime wedges on the side.