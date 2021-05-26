Wellness Wednesday: Fennel and Potato Cassola

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. This week we feature a fennel and potato cassola.
Ingredients
- 3 baby fennel bulbs, stemmed, cored, and sliced into thin pieces
- 1 sweet onion (like Vidalia), roughly chopped
- 2 to 3 potatoes, washed, peeled, and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 Cups water, divided
- 3 bay leaves
- salt and pepper (optional)
Directions
- In a large sauté pan, sauté fennel, onion, and potatoes in olive oil over medium-high heat until they are mostly cooked through- about 10 minutes.
- Add 1 cup of water and bay leaves.
- Cook over medium heat until water boils off, about 6-7 minutes
- Add another cup of water and continue to cook until vegetables are cooked through, about 6-7 minutes.
- Remove from heat, discard bay leaves, and add salt and pepper to taste.
Recipe written by Dan Buettner