Wellness Wednesday: Fall Salad

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s dish is a fall salad.
Ingredients
• 3 bunches mixed greens (baby greens, arugula, rainbow chard), chopped
• 3 apples, diced
• 3 carrots, peeled and chopped
• ¼ Cup pumpkin seeds, toasted
• ¼ Cup queso fresco or feta cheese cheese, crumbled
For the Vinaigrette
• ¼ Cup vinegar (red wine vinegar, white balsamic vinegar, apple cider vinegar)
• 1 lemon, juiced
• 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
• ½ teaspoon salt
• ¼ teaspoon pepper
• ½ Cup olive oil
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl, toss greens, apples, and carrots together.
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the vinegar (try mixing two vinegars together) lemon juice, mustard, salt and pepper.
- While whisking, slowly add in olive oil until combined.
- Taste and adjust seasonings.
- Pour vinaigrette over salad and toss.
- Garnish with pumpkin seeds and cheese.
- Serve and enjoy