Wellness Wednesday: Fall Salad

Bakersfield, Ca. (KGET)- Amanda Rose is the founder of the 'Eat like a Bear' diet. You may have seen her on the cover of Women's World magazine for her plan. It's essential a big salad, once a day. Simple as that.

Hundreds of people from across the country have joined in. Over a hundred have become a century bear, losing over one-hundred pounds in their weight loss journey. Melinda Conley joined the century mark and she did so with her mother, Lorrie, by her side. The process starts with a salad, but turns into so much more. Melinda says if it wasn't for this, she doesn't know if she'd still be around for her three boys.