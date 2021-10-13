Wellness Wednesday: Fall Panzanella Salad

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s dish is a Fall Panzanella Salad.

Heat oven to 400° and line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Prepare a large bowl of ice water on the side.

Ingredients:

For the croutons:

● 2 cloves garlic, peeled and cut in ½

● 1 baguette, sliced lengthwise

● ¼ Cup olive oil

● ½ teaspoon salt

● ¼ teaspoon pepper

For the Salad:

● 1 butternut squash, peeled and diced

● 3 green onions, sliced

● 1 ½ Cups cooked cannelini beans

● ½ Cup dried cranberries

● ¼ Cup pumpkin seeds, toasted

● 4 Cups leafy greens (arugula, green leaf, spinach), chopped

● Cumin Vinaigrette (see recipe)

Directions:

1. Make croutons: Rub cut side of garlic on baguette. Then cube the bread into 1″ pieces. In a large mixing bowl, toss bread cubes with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Transfer to a sheet pan and bake in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until brown and crispy.

2. To roast butternut squash: Turn the oven up to 450°. In a large mixing bowl, toss butternut squash with olive oil, salt and pepper. Spread onto a lined sheet pan and roast in the oven for 20 minutes or until golden brown and caramelized. Set aside to cool.

3. Make the Cumin Vinaigrette.

4. In a large mixing bowl, toss together croutons, green onions, beans, butternut squash, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, and greens. Pour vinaigrette over salad and toss well.

5. Serve and enjoy!