Wellness Wednesday: Fall lentil salad

Kelsie Holman, kitchen educator with the Edible Schoolyard of Kern County, a program of the Grimm Family Education Foundation, joined our Sunrise crew in the Adventist Health Wellness Kitchen with a fall, lentil salad recipe.
● 2 Cups lentils
● 3 Cups water
● 3 beets, roasted, peeled and diced
● 2 radish, thinly sliced
● 1 leek, thinly sliced
● 2 Tablespoons chives, chopped
● 2 Tablespoons mint, chopped
● 2 Tablespoons parsley, chopped
½ Cup olive oil
● ¼ Cup red wine vinegar
● ½ teaspoon salt
● ¼ teaspoon pepper
Directions
- Add lentils and water to medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium low and let simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until lentils are soft. Spread onto a sheet pan to let cool.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine lentils, beets, radish, leeks, chives, mint, and parsley.
- Add olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Stir to evenly coat.
- Taste and adjust seasoning.
- Serve and enjoy!