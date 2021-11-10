Wellness Wednesday: Fall lentil salad

Wellness Wednesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kelsie Holman, kitchen educator with the Edible Schoolyard of Kern County, a program of the Grimm Family Education Foundation, joined our Sunrise crew in the Adventist Health Wellness Kitchen with a fall, lentil salad recipe.

● 2 Cups lentils
● 3 Cups water
● 3 beets, roasted, peeled and diced
● 2 radish, thinly sliced
● 1 leek, thinly sliced
● 2 Tablespoons chives, chopped
● 2 Tablespoons mint, chopped
● 2 Tablespoons parsley, chopped
½ Cup olive oil
● ¼ Cup red wine vinegar
● ½ teaspoon salt
● ¼ teaspoon pepper

Directions

  1. Add lentils and water to medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium low and let simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until lentils are soft. Spread onto a sheet pan to let cool.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, combine lentils, beets, radish, leeks, chives, mint, and parsley.
  3. Add olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Stir to evenly coat.
  4. Taste and adjust seasoning.
  5. Serve and enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Wellness Wednesday Survey

Please take a moment to let us know about the eating habits in your home by answering a few quick questions: