Ingredients:
8 pasteurized eggs, separated
½ to ¾ cup sugar, divided in half
¼ teaspoon of salt
3 cups whole milk
2 cups heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
Freshly grated nutmeg and/or cinnamon, to garnish
Directions:
- Whisk egg whites on low speed until frothy, about 30 seconds. Increase speed to medium-high and whisk until the whites are about the consistency of shaving cream, about 90 seconds. Reduce speed to medium. With mixer running, add half of the sugar and beat until incorporated, about 30 seconds. Transfer whites to a large bowl. Do not wash mixer bowl.
- Add egg yolks and remaining sugar to mixer bowl and beat at medium-high speed until pale yellow and ribbony, scraping the down sides with a rubber spatula as necessary, about 2 minutes total. Add salt, vanilla, nutmeg, milk, and cream and mix on low speed to combine.
- Using a rubber spatula or handheld whisk, fold whipped whites into egg yolk/milk mixture until completely incorporated. Serve by ladling into cups and garnishing with grated nutmeg.
- If you cannot find pasteurized eggs, do not separate the eggs, and mix them with the sugar until combined. Heat slowly over a water bath to 155 degrees. Then add salt, milk, cream, vanilla, and nutmeg and whisk thoroughly. It will not be as light but will have a more custardy taste.