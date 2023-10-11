Sponsored by

Wellness Wednesday: Dragon Fruit Bowl

Ingredients

  • 5 oz of dragon fruit acai base
  • 2.5 oz granola
  • Half of a banana (about 1.5 oz)
  • 2 strawberries (about 2 oz)

Directions

  • Slice strawberries and banana.
  • Place the dragon fruit acai base in a small bowl.
  • Place the granola and slices of strawberries and banana on top.

The Rio Bowl

Ingredients

  • 5 oz of acai base
  • 2.5 oz granola
  • Half of a banana (about 1.5 oz)
  • 2 strawberries (about 2 oz)
  • 1 oz coconut
  • Drizzle of honey (about 0.5 oz)

Directions

  • Slice strawberries and banana.
  • Place the acai base in a small bowl.
  • Place the granola, coconut, blueberries, and slices of strawberries and banana on top.
  • Drizzle honey on top of bowl.