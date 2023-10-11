Sponsored by
Wellness Wednesday: Dragon Fruit Bowl
Ingredients
- 5 oz of dragon fruit acai base
- 2.5 oz granola
- Half of a banana (about 1.5 oz)
- 2 strawberries (about 2 oz)
Directions
- Slice strawberries and banana.
- Place the dragon fruit acai base in a small bowl.
- Place the granola and slices of strawberries and banana on top.
The Rio Bowl
Ingredients
- 5 oz of acai base
- 2.5 oz granola
- Half of a banana (about 1.5 oz)
- 2 strawberries (about 2 oz)
- 1 oz coconut
- Drizzle of honey (about 0.5 oz)
Directions
- Slice strawberries and banana.
- Place the acai base in a small bowl.
- Place the granola, coconut, blueberries, and slices of strawberries and banana on top.
- Drizzle honey on top of bowl.