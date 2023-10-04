Dragon Fruit Bowl

Ingredients:

  • 5 oz. of dragon fruit acai base
  • 2.5 oz. granola
  • Half of a banana (about 1.5 oz.)
  • 2 strawberries (about 2 oz.)

Directions:
-Slice strawberries and banana.

-Place the dragon fruit acai base in a small bowl.

-Place the granola and slices of strawberries and bananas on top.

The Rio Bowl

Ingredients:

  • 5 oz. of acai base
  • 2.5 oz. granola
  • Half of a banana (about 1.5 oz.)
  • 2 strawberries (about 2 oz.)
  • 1 oz. coconut
  • Drizzle of honey (about 0.5 oz.)

Directions:
-Slice strawberries and banana.

-Place the acai base in a small bowl.

-Place the granola, coconut, blueberries, and slices of strawberries and banana on top.

-Drizzle honey on top of bowl.