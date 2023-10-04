Dragon Fruit Bowl
Ingredients:
- 5 oz. of dragon fruit acai base
- 2.5 oz. granola
- Half of a banana (about 1.5 oz.)
- 2 strawberries (about 2 oz.)
Directions:
-Slice strawberries and banana.
-Place the dragon fruit acai base in a small bowl.
-Place the granola and slices of strawberries and bananas on top.
The Rio Bowl
Ingredients:
- 5 oz. of acai base
- 2.5 oz. granola
- Half of a banana (about 1.5 oz.)
- 2 strawberries (about 2 oz.)
- 1 oz. coconut
- Drizzle of honey (about 0.5 oz.)
Directions:
-Slice strawberries and banana.
-Place the acai base in a small bowl.
-Place the granola, coconut, blueberries, and slices of strawberries and banana on top.
-Drizzle honey on top of bowl.