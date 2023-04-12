Ingredients:
1/4 cup Vanilla flavored pea protein
1/4 cup Cocoa power
1 pinch salt
1/2 cup Nut or Seed butter (peanut, almond, sunflower seed, etc.)
1 tsp Vanilla extract
Water
4 oz dark chocolate
1 t coconut oil
Sel Gris, Fleur de Sel, or other fancy flaked salt
Directions:
- In a mixing bowl, combine pea protein, cocoa powder, and salt.
- Mix in the nut or seed butter and vanilla extract. Add water as needed to keep it a pliable texture.
- Roll the dough into balls about 1 tablespoon in size. Place the balls on a small baking sheet or large plate and freeze the balls for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
- In a small saucepan, melt the dark chocolate and coconut oil over low heat, stirring frequently. Dip the balls into the dark chocolate and place on a sheet of parchment paper. Top with fancy salt and store in the fridge tightly sealed.