Ingredients:

1/4 cup Vanilla flavored pea protein

1/4 cup Cocoa power

1 pinch salt

1/2 cup Nut or Seed butter (peanut, almond, sunflower seed, etc.)

1 tsp Vanilla extract

Water

4 oz dark chocolate

1 t coconut oil

Sel Gris, Fleur de Sel, or other fancy flaked salt

Directions:

  1. In a mixing bowl, combine pea protein, cocoa powder, and salt.
  2. Mix in the nut or seed butter and vanilla extract.  Add water as needed to keep it a pliable texture.
  3. Roll the dough into balls about 1 tablespoon in size.  Place the balls on a small baking sheet or large plate and freeze the balls for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
  4. In a small saucepan, melt the dark chocolate and coconut oil over low heat, stirring frequently. Dip the balls into the dark chocolate and place on a sheet of parchment paper. Top with fancy salt and store in the fridge tightly sealed.