Ingredients:

  • 1 Tofu, Extra Firm AP 14 oz
  • 2 Canola Oil AP 1/2 tsp
  • 3 Spinach, Fresh, 1″ Strips EP 1/2 cup
  • Red Onions, Fresh, 1/8″ Chopped EP 2 oz
  • Button Mushrooms, Fresh, Sliced AP 2 tbsp
  • Fresh Diced Red Bell Peppers, 1/4″ AP 2 tbsp
  • 4 Less Sodium, Gluten Free Soy Sauce AP 1 tsp
  • Curry Powder AP 1/2 tsp

Directions:

Drain the tofu and crumble into bite size pieces.

Heat a sauté pan over medium high heat with oil.

Add spinach, onion, pepper and mushrooms. Sauté until onions begin to sweat about 2 min.

Add tofu, soy sauce and curry powder.

Cook stirring constantly until tofu has begun to dry out and is the consistency of scrambled eggs.