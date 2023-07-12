Ingredients:
- 1 Tofu, Extra Firm AP 14 oz
- 2 Canola Oil AP 1/2 tsp
- 3 Spinach, Fresh, 1″ Strips EP 1/2 cup
- Red Onions, Fresh, 1/8″ Chopped EP 2 oz
- Button Mushrooms, Fresh, Sliced AP 2 tbsp
- Fresh Diced Red Bell Peppers, 1/4″ AP 2 tbsp
- 4 Less Sodium, Gluten Free Soy Sauce AP 1 tsp
- Curry Powder AP 1/2 tsp
Directions:
Drain the tofu and crumble into bite size pieces.
Heat a sauté pan over medium high heat with oil.
Add spinach, onion, pepper and mushrooms. Sauté until onions begin to sweat about 2 min.
Add tofu, soy sauce and curry powder.
Cook stirring constantly until tofu has begun to dry out and is the consistency of scrambled eggs.